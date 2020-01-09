KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanon Systems 10,800 UP 100
SK 247,000 UP 2,500
DAEKYO 5,960 UP 10
GKL 20,800 UP 1,100
Handsome 31,000 UP 450
WJ COWAY 90,800 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 130,000 UP 2,000
IBK 11,100 DN 50
NamhaeChem 7,910 UP 220
DONGSUH 16,250 UP 200
BGF 5,390 UP 100
SamsungEng 19,350 UP 500
SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 4,320 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 38,150 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 21,950 UP 500
KT 26,050 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL246000 UP2500
LG Uplus 13,300 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,200 UP 600
KT&G 92,700 UP 900
DHICO 5,420 UP 110
LG Display 15,750 UP 100
NAVER 186,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 164,000 UP 4,500
NCsoft 608,000 UP 4,000
DSME 26,950 UP 950
DSINFRA 5,140 UP 100
DWEC 4,380 UP 175
Donga ST 108,500 UP 500
DongwonF&B 220,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 37,600 UP 200
LGH&H 1,324,000 DN 21,000
LGCHEM 306,500 UP 4,500
KEPCO E&C 19,050 UP 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,600 UP 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,100 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,400 UP 1,100
LGELECTRONICS 66,600 DN 900
Celltrion 177,000 UP 4,000
