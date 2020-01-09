Hanon Systems 10,800 UP 100

SK 247,000 UP 2,500

DAEKYO 5,960 UP 10

GKL 20,800 UP 1,100

Handsome 31,000 UP 450

WJ COWAY 90,800 DN 700

LOTTE SHOPPING 130,000 UP 2,000

IBK 11,100 DN 50

NamhaeChem 7,910 UP 220

DONGSUH 16,250 UP 200

BGF 5,390 UP 100

SamsungEng 19,350 UP 500

SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 UP 1,500

PanOcean 4,320 UP 70

SAMSUNG CARD 38,150 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 21,950 UP 500

KT 26,050 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL246000 UP2500

LG Uplus 13,300 DN 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,200 UP 600

KT&G 92,700 UP 900

DHICO 5,420 UP 110

LG Display 15,750 UP 100

NAVER 186,000 UP 3,000

Kakao 164,000 UP 4,500

NCsoft 608,000 UP 4,000

DSME 26,950 UP 950

DSINFRA 5,140 UP 100

DWEC 4,380 UP 175

Donga ST 108,500 UP 500

DongwonF&B 220,000 UP 500

KEPCO KPS 37,600 UP 200

LGH&H 1,324,000 DN 21,000

LGCHEM 306,500 UP 4,500

KEPCO E&C 19,050 UP 450

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,600 UP 900

HALLA HOLDINGS 46,100 UP 600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,400 UP 1,100

LGELECTRONICS 66,600 DN 900

Celltrion 177,000 UP 4,000

(MORE)