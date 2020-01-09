KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 19,250 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 130,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,700 UP 400
KIH 69,000 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 28,700 UP 100
GS 48,600 DN 200
CJ CGV 32,500 UP 450
LIG Nex1 31,800 DN 600
FILA KOREA 49,150 DN 2,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 135,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,050 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,155 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 212,000 DN 2,000
LF 16,850 UP 50
FOOSUNG 8,380 UP 690
SK Innovation 137,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 22,950 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 46,500 UP 350
Hansae 16,900 UP 500
LG HAUSYS 54,200 UP 300
Youngone Corp 33,800 UP 1,350
KOLON IND 45,650 UP 700
HanmiPharm 288,000 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 7,180 DN 150
emart 120,000 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY307 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 48,150 UP 1,550
COSMAX 80,200 0
MANDO 32,800 UP 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 420,000 UP 11,500
INNOCEAN 67,600 UP 700
Doosan Bobcat 33,350 UP 450
Netmarble 89,000 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S325000 UP3500
ORION 106,000 DN 500
BGF Retail 166,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 65,100 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 23,450 UP 500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,000 UP 450
WooriFinancialGroup 10,650 0
(END)
