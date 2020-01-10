(CES 2020) LG, Microsoft join hands on infotainment, building management solutions
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it has joined hands with Microsoft Corp. to develop advanced automotive infotainment and building management solutions.
The two sides agreed to strengthen their cooperation in automotive and business-to-business (B2B) solutions after signing a strategic partnership Wednesday on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Under the deal, LG aims to mix the company's newest technologies with Microsoft's cloud-based platforms to provide better services to consumers.
The South Korean tech firm said it plans to combine the company's in-vehicle infotainment platform, webOS Auto, with the cloud-based Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP) to offer upgraded internet radio and video streaming services.
LG also agreed to develop an air conditioning and heating solution for large buildings through its building energy control system using Microsoft's cloud platform Azure.
LG added it will actively use Microsoft's cloud infrastructure when it develops new solutions or business models on cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing technologies.
LG and Microsoft previously joined forces to develop AI-powered autonomous driving software.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
5
S. Korean air, ocean monitoring satellite heads to French Guiana ahead of launch
-
1
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
2
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
3
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
5
N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid int'l sanctions
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
Major talent agencies see exodus of contract artists
-
3
N. Korea ranks No.1 in military spending as percentage of GDP
-
4
(LEAD) FM says S. Korea's stance cannot always be aligned with U.S. on Strait of Hormuz dispatch
-
5
(LEAD) Trump meets top Seoul official amid N.K. tensions