S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 9, 2020
All Headlines 16:37 January 09, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.326 1.319 +0.7
3-year TB 1.416 1.363 +5.3
10-year TB 1.687 1.630 +5.7
2-year MSB 1.396 1.362 +3.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.983 1.939 +4.4
91-day CD 1.460 1.460 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
3
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
4
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
Most Saved
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
3
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
3
(LEAD) Trump announces more sanctions on Iran after attack on U.S. bases
-
4
U.S. ambassador expresses hope S. Korea will send forces to Strait of Hormuz
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea replaces senior prosecutors leading probes into high-profile scandals