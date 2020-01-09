Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
----------------
Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. to hold talks in San Francisco next week
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States will hold talks in San Francisco next week to discuss peace efforts with North Korea, tensions in the Middle East and the bilateral alliance, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo were set to meet Tuesday, the ministry said, as Seoul and Washington face a set of tricky issues, including tense defense cost-sharing negotiations.
----------------
FM says S. Korea's stance cannot always be aligned with U.S.
SEOUL -- Seoul cannot always be on the same page as Washington, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told lawmakers Thursday when asked about the government's stance on sending troops to the Strait of Hormuz.
"I think the stance of the United States and ours cannot always be the same in political analysis and when considering bilateral ties with countries in the Middle East," Kang told lawmakers in a meeting at the National Assembly.
----------------
Another Korean victim of forced labor wins suit against Japanese firm
SEOUL -- A South Korean victim of wartime forced labor in Japan again won a compensation lawsuit against a Japanese company Thursday.
The Seoul Central District Court ordered Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to pay 10 million won (US$8,610) to a South Korean man surnamed Kim to compensate for his forced labor during Japan's brutal colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
----------------
(LEAD) NSC to hold this week's second meeting on Iran issue
SEOUL -- South Korea's top security officials were poised to open another National Security Council (NSC) session Thursday to focus on Middle East security conditions.
It will be the second session of the NSC standing committee this week following the previous one on Monday.
----------------
(LEAD) Top court orders review of ex-senior prosecutor's jail term in MeToo case
SEOUL -- South Korea's top court on Thursday ordered a lower court to reconsider its jail sentence for a former senior prosecutor who allegedly reassigned a junior colleague he sexually harassed to a remote area in an attempt to cover up the case, which later sparked the MeToo movement here.
Seo Ji-hyun claimed that Ahn Tae-geun groped her during a funeral dinner in 2010 and later meddled in a 2015 reshuffle to send her to the coastal city of Tongyeong as rumors of the sexual abuse began to spread within the prosecution.
----------------
(LEAD) (CES 2020) LG's rollable TV could go on sale as early as H1: CEO
LAS VEGAS -- LG Electronics Inc. may begin selling its rollable OLED TV as early as the first half of the year, the South Korean company's new CEO said Wednesday, expressing hope the launch will help expand the company's presence in the premium TV sector.
Brian Kwon, who became LG Electronics' CEO in late November, said the company's rollable TV is expected to hit the market no later than the end of the third quarter.
----------------
N. Korea ranks No.1 in military spending as percentage of GDP
SEOUL -- North Korea ranked No.1 in the world in terms of the proportion of military spending in gross domestic product between 2007-2017, though the total amount accounts for only one-tenth of South Korea's military expenditure, a U.S. State Department report showed.
According to the State Department's World Military Expenditures and Arms Transfers 2019 report, the North's military expenditure averaged about US$3.6 billion a year. That accounts for 13.4 to 23.3 percent of the country's average GDP of $17 billion during the period.
----------------
Major talent agencies see exodus of contract artists
SEOUL -- IU, one of the most loved South Korean female soloists and actresses, recently parted with the management agency she had been with for her entire entertainment career, deciding to move on to a new, smaller agency.
The decision relocated IU, whose legal name is Lee Ji-eun, to EDAM Entertainment from Kakao M, whose former name was Loen Entertainment. Under Loen, the 27-year-old debuted in 2008 and built a solid career.
(END)
-
