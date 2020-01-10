Korean-language dailies

-- Presidential office, gov't, ruling part tighten grips on prosecution reform (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- LKP decides to join a civic groups-led committee for conservatives unity (Kookmin Daily)

-- Presidential office, gov't, ruling party launch onslaught on prosecution general, LKP accuses justice minister of power abuse (Donga llbo)

-- Presidential office, gov't, ruling party come together to bash prosecution general for 'disobedience' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moves to unify conservative political camps gather ground, bumpy roads ahead before opening new party (Segye Times)

-- Prosecution general condemned for disobedience amid attempts to expel him (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Following massacre, even PM lashes out at prosecution general (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Samsung calls for compliance committee's activities only with info provided by the firm (Hankyoreh)

-- Presidential office, PM, justice minister launch joint onslaught on prosecution general (Hankook Ilbo)

--'All firms should be tech companies for survival' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Surge in lawsuits in labor circle sparked by pro-labor union rulings (Korea Economic Daily)

