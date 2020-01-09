PM regrets chief prosecutor's behavior over personnel reorganization
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon expressed regret Thursday over the prosecutor general's failure to comply with due procedure ahead of the announcement the previous day of a personnel reshuffle of senior prosecutors, which affected most of his close aides.
On Wednesday, the justice ministry announced the reassignment of 32 senior prosecutors, including those who are close to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl and leading probes in high-profile scandals involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and other presidential officials.
The justice minister and the chief prosecutor are supposed to consult before the minister makes a recommendation to the president regarding personnel changes among prosecutors.
Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae said that she had followed due process by asking Yoon to submit his opinions several times, but he refused to do so. In a parliamentary meeting Thursday, she said Yoon "disobeyed her order."
"It is regrettable, in light of the attitude of a public servant, that the prosecutor general refused the justice minister's request to hear his opinions in the process of a personnel reshuffle, a process stipulated by the prosecution office act," Prime Minister Lee was quoted as saying by his office.
Lee ordered the justice minister to review and take "necessary measures," his office added, though it did not specify what those measures would be.
The reshuffle drew strong protest from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, which called it an attempt to hamper the investigations into officials closely associated with the presidential office.
It came five days after Minister Choo took office with a pledge to reform the prosecution in what she called "the demand of the times."
The post of justice minister had been vacant for more than two months since her predecessor, Cho Kuk, stepped down amid a prosecution probe into his family's alleged academic fraud and financial wrongdoing.
Yoon was strongly trusted by President Moon Jae-in but ties between the two appear to have soured as Yoon's team has zeroed in Cho, a close aide to the president and key architect of his prosecution reform drive.
(END)
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
3
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
4
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
3
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
(LEAD) Trump announces more sanctions on Iran after attack on U.S. bases
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea replaces senior prosecutors leading probes into high-profile scandals
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
5
U.S. cites progress in defense cost-sharing talks with S. Korea