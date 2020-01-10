Trump notes strong U.S. alliances with S. Korea, Japan
WASHINGTON, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump met with the top national security advisers of South Korea and Japan in Washington on Wednesday and noted that the two countries are among the strongest U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific, the White House said.
Trump met briefly with Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Kitamura, and expressed appreciation for the "support and deep friendship" the U.S. shares with both countries, the White House said in a readout sent late Wednesday.
In a post on Twitter, the White House National Security Council said National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien had "great bilateral and trilateral meetings" with his Korean and Japanese counterparts.
"Discussions covered Iran, DPRK-related developments and the importance of trilateral security cooperation," it said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
3
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
4
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
3
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
(LEAD) Trump announces more sanctions on Iran after attack on U.S. bases
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea replaces senior prosecutors leading probes into high-profile scandals
-
4
U.S. cites progress in defense cost-sharing talks with S. Korea
-
5
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul