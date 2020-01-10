Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Jan. 10
General
-- IOC to announce the host of 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
-- Director Bong Joon-ho's translator in the spotlight
-- FM's remarks at meeting with press corps
Economy & Finance
-- Finance minister to chair special meeting to check effect of Mideast tensions
-- South Korea's gov't debt issuance grows at 4-year high in 2019
(END)
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
S. Korea to sharply jack up spending for eco-friendly auto sector in 2020
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
LG Electronics to introduce expanded 8K TV lineup at CES
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
Major talent agencies see exodus of contract artists
N. Korea ranks No.1 in military spending as percentage of GDP
U.S. cites progress in defense cost-sharing talks with S. Korea
(LEAD) FM says S. Korea's stance cannot always be aligned with U.S. on Strait of Hormuz dispatch