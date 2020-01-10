Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Jan. 10

All Headlines 08:54 January 10, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- IOC to announce the host of 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

-- Director Bong Joon-ho's translator in the spotlight

-- FM's remarks at meeting with press corps

Economy & Finance

-- Finance minister to chair special meeting to check effect of Mideast tensions

-- South Korea's gov't debt issuance grows at 4-year high in 2019
(END)

