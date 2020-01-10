Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 January 10, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-4 Sunny 20
Incheon 03/-3 Sunny 20
Suwon 05/-5 Sunny 20
Cheongju 05/-4 Sunny 20
Daejeon 07/-3 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 04/-5 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 10/01 Sunny 20
Jeonju 07/-3 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 09/-1 Sunny 10
Jeju 10/05 Sunny 20
Daegu 08/-3 Sunny 20
Busan 11/00 Cloudy 10
(END)
