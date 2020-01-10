Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 January 10, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-4 Sunny 20

Incheon 03/-3 Sunny 20

Suwon 05/-5 Sunny 20

Cheongju 05/-4 Sunny 20

Daejeon 07/-3 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 04/-5 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 10/01 Sunny 20

Jeonju 07/-3 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 09/-1 Sunny 10

Jeju 10/05 Sunny 20

Daegu 08/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 11/00 Cloudy 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!