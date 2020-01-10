Outstanding state bonds grow at 4-yr high in 2019: data
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's outstanding state and special bonds grew at the fastest rate in four years in 2019, largely due to government efforts to make up for a cut in tax revenues, data showed Friday.
The outstanding amount of bonds and debt issued by public institutions rose 5.3 percent from a year earlier to 1,020.4 trillion won (US$879.7 billion), according to the data from Koscom Corp., the system manager of the South Korean bourse operator, Korea Exchange.
By type, the Asia's fourth-largest economy net issued state bonds worth 47.7 trillion won last year, twice as much a year earlier.
Public institutions net issued special bonds worth about 3.8 trillion won. Special bonds are indirectly guaranteed by the government and must be redeemed with tax revenues.
Koscom said the amount of state and special bonds expanded rapidly because the government issued more bonds to support the sagging economy in the face of dwindling tax revenues.
South Korea's state tax income reached 276.6 trillion won in the first 11 months of last year, down 3.3 trillion won from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the finance ministry.
Throughout the year, uncertainties triggered by Sino-American trade tussle, coupled with falling chip prices, sapped global demand.
According to the trade ministry, South Korean exports fell 10.3 percent on-year in 2019 after a record high performance the year before.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
2
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
3
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
5
S. Korea to sharply jack up spending for eco-friendly auto sector in 2020
-
1
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
2
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
3
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
5
LG Electronics to introduce expanded 8K TV lineup at CES
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
Major talent agencies see exodus of contract artists
-
3
N. Korea ranks No.1 in military spending as percentage of GDP
-
4
U.S. cites progress in defense cost-sharing talks with S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) FM says S. Korea's stance cannot always be aligned with U.S. on Strait of Hormuz dispatch