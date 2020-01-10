U.S. grant-making group provides $11 mln for N.K. human rights projects
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a congressionally funded U.S. grant-making organization, provided more than US$11.2 million over the past four years to human rights groups working on North Korea, recent data showed.
According to the data released by the NED on Thursday, $11,222,553 was granted to nongovernmental human rights groups in seven different areas between 2016-2019, including funding for freedom of information.
About $5 million was granted to 22 projects designed to provide news to the North Korean public, followed by $2.7 million for human rights projects, while $863,357 was given to NGOs aiming to strengthen the leadership of North Korean defector students in the South and encourage engagement in democracy.
The group granted an average of $2.5 million to NGOs between 2016-2018, but the funding jumped last year to $3.4 million.
The NED is a congressionally funded private group created in 1983 to strengthen democratic institutions around the world through nongovernmental efforts.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
5
S. Korean air, ocean monitoring satellite heads to French Guiana ahead of launch
-
1
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
2
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
3
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
5
N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid int'l sanctions
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
Major talent agencies see exodus of contract artists
-
3
N. Korea ranks No.1 in military spending as percentage of GDP
-
4
(LEAD) FM says S. Korea's stance cannot always be aligned with U.S. on Strait of Hormuz dispatch
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump meets top Seoul official amid N.K. tensions