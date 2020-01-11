Catholics in Korea increased nearly 50 pct over past 20 years: report

However, the year-to-year growth rate in Catholics has gradually slowed to below 1 percent. In 2000 and 2001, the Catholic population grew 3.2 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, before falling to the 2 percent range until 2009. The growth rate dropped to 1.7 percent in 2010 and briefly rebounded to 2.2 percent in 2014 due to Pope Francis' visit to South Korea. But it again dived below 1 percent to reach 0.9 percent two years ago.

