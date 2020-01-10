Foreigners turn net buyers of Korean stocks, but continue to dump bonds in Dec.
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors snapped a four-month selling streak to net purchase South Korean stocks in December but continued to reduce their investment in local bonds for a third month, central bank data showed Friday.
Foreigners net bought US$660 million worth of local stocks in the month, marking a sharp turnaround from a net selling of $2.44 billion the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Foreign investors had net sold local stocks for four consecutive months since August, dumping a total of $5.16 billion over the cited period.
They continued to sell local bonds, however, offloading a net $930 million in December, following a net selling of $1.52 billion the previous month and $550 million the month before that.
"(Foreign) investment in bonds net dropped due to a large amount coming to maturity ($5.53 billion) in December, but the rate of fall slowed from the previous month," the BOK said.
Overall foreign investment in local securities net dropped by $270 million in the month, compared with a $3.96 billion plunge in November.
Meanwhile, the central bank said the daily foreign exchange turnover between banks came to $26.21 billion last year, up $1.71 billion from $24.5 billion in 2018.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
5
S. Korean air, ocean monitoring satellite heads to French Guiana ahead of launch
-
1
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
2
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
3
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
5
N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid int'l sanctions
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
Major talent agencies see exodus of contract artists
-
3
N. Korea ranks No.1 in military spending as percentage of GDP
-
4
(LEAD) FM says S. Korea's stance cannot always be aligned with U.S. on Strait of Hormuz dispatch
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump meets top Seoul official amid N.K. tensions