The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 January 10, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.31 1.31
2-M 1.38 1.38
3-M 1.45 1.45
6-M 1.46 1.46
12-M 1.47 1.47
(END)
