Seoul stocks trade higher late Friday morning
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade higher late Friday morning as investors welcomed the eased concerns over the military tensions in the Middle East and the upcoming trade deal between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 8.93 points, or 0.41 percent, to reach 2,195.38 as of 11:20 a.m.
Seoul shares traded higher for a second consecutive session after plunging more than 1 percent on Wednesday.
The stock rally came after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will not carry out military action in retaliation for Iran's strikes against U.S. bases in Iraq.
A Chinese trade delegation's scheduled visit to Washington next week to sign the so-called phase-one trade deal between the world's top two economies also boosted investor sentiment.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.17 percent, and home appliances maker LG Electronics moved up 0.3 percent. Samsung's battery unit, Samsung SDI, increased 5.38 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics advanced 2.14 percent, and Hanmi Pharmaceutical gained 1.04 percent.
Financial firms, however, lost ground, with Shinhan Financial tumbling 1.42 percent and Samsung Life Insurance falling 0.55 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,162.65 won to the dollar, down 3.55 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
5
S. Korean air, ocean monitoring satellite heads to French Guiana ahead of launch
-
1
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
2
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
3
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
5
N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid int'l sanctions
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
Major talent agencies see exodus of contract artists
-
3
N. Korea ranks No.1 in military spending as percentage of GDP
-
4
(LEAD) FM says S. Korea's stance cannot always be aligned with U.S. on Strait of Hormuz dispatch
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump meets top Seoul official amid N.K. tensions