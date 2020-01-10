As Winter Youth Olympics host, S. Korea to bring together teen athletes for competition, cultural activities

During the bidding for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, Gangwon earned high praise for its plans to use existing facilities from the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang (snow and sliding events), Gangwon (ice events) and Jeongseon (alpine skiing). There would be no need to build new venues, and the region is already connected with Seoul and the surrounding capital areas by KTX bullet trains, on tracks built just ahead of the 2018 Olympics.