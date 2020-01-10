Key developments on North Korea this week
All Headlines 16:00 January 10, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Jan. 3 -- Pentagon chief says U.S. will look at resuming military drills with S. Korea depending on N.K. move
5 -- N. Korea holds massive rally amid tensions with U.S.
7 -- Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea
-- Pompeo says U.S. hopeful about having conversation on achieving N. Korea's denuclearization
8 -- Top security advisers of S. Korea, U.S., Japan meet over N. Korea
9 -- Trump meets S. Korea's national security adviser amid N.K. tensions
(END)
