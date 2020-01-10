Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 January 10, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Jan. 3 -- Pentagon chief says U.S. will look at resuming military drills with S. Korea depending on N.K. move

5 -- N. Korea holds massive rally amid tensions with U.S.

7 -- Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea

-- Pompeo says U.S. hopeful about having conversation on achieving N. Korea's denuclearization

8 -- Top security advisers of S. Korea, U.S., Japan meet over N. Korea

9 -- Trump meets S. Korea's national security adviser amid N.K. tensions
