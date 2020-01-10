Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper urged stepped-up self-reliance on Saturday, calling it a "way of self-destruction" to believe that sanctions will be eased anytime soon.
North Korea's media has recently beefed up its calls for self-reliance and strengthened national defense capabilities in preparation for what will be a protracted struggle against U.S.-led sanctions and pressure.
"Having a lingering attachment to the illusion for peace with enemies and easing of sanctions is tantamount to a way of self-destruction," the paper said in an editorial. "The main spirit of the plenary meeting is to make a frontal breakthrough without waiting until situations get better."
------------
N. Korea holds massive rally amid tensions with U.S.
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a massive rally in Pyongyang on Sunday in the latest move to show its unity amid nuclear tensions with the United States.
Hundreds of thousands of North Koreans marched at Kim Il-sung Square, with some of them holding pickets calling for unity, among other things.
The participants, including Premier Kim Jae-ryong, pledged to thoroughly carry out tasks set forth at the recent crucial party meeting.
------------
N.K. media outlet says Middle East could become 'graveyard' for U.S.
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official news agency carried its first report Monday on the recent killing of a top Iranian general by the United States, while a propaganda media outlet said a day earlier that the Middle East could become a "graveyard" for the U.S.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. missile attack at an airfield in Bagdad early Friday morning and that China and Russia condemned the attack as a violation of the U.N. Charter.
"China and Russia emphasized that they not only object to abuse of military power in international relations but also cannot tolerate adventurous military acts," the KCNA said, referring to a telephone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday.
------------
Students from N. Korea's top university take classes at German university
BERLIN, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- A group of professors and students from Kim Il Sung University, North Korea's most prestigious institution of higher learning, visited a Berlin university on Sunday as part of academic exchanges amid international sanctions on the North.
The group comprising two professors and 12 students of the Pyongyang school's German Literature Department went to Germany's Free University of Berlin after arriving in the German capital the previous day at the invitation of the German school to take part in its winter vacation program.
During the three-week program, they plan to take classes in German culture and history, as well as the German language.
------------
N.K.'s official newspaper calls for 'impregnable' military power against threats
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Monday for building up "impregnable" military power, saying the country should expect nothing from the United States and therefore go its own way without hesitation.
North Korea's media outlets have called for "self-reliance" and "self-defense" almost daily since leader Kim Jong-un threatened to showcase a "new strategic weapon" at a recent key ruling party meeting.
"There is nothing to expect and hesitate about in the face of growing hostile acts, nuclear threats and blackmail," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in an article.
------------
N. Korea condemns Japanese broadcaster over false report on missile launch
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Monday condemned Japanese public broadcaster NHK's false report on its missile launch last month as politically motivated to spark a sense of terror in the region.
NHK sent a news bulletin in late December that incorrectly reported that North Korea had launched a missile into waters east of Japan. NHK later said it aired the test broadcasting by accident.
"Such misreporting that is often seen in Japan which brags of so-called high technology can be thought of as a mistake at a glance, but it assumes too dangerous of an aim to be taken just as a mere mistake or misunderstanding," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported in English.
------------
N.K. official newspaper urges 'self-reliance' on leader's birthday
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper urged "self-reliance" on Wednesday, calling it the "core of frontal breakthrough" against challenges facing the communist nation as leader Kim Jong-un marked his presumed 36th birthday in a low-key manner.
North Korea's media outlets have called for self-reliance almost daily since Kim urged stepped-up efforts to build an economy independent of outside support at a recent key party meeting in apparent protest of stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
"Self-reliance is none other than the core of frontal breakthrough, a revolution and fighting style best suited for the audacity and nature of our people who regard autonomy and dignity as their life and loves justice," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in an article.
------------
N. Korea's Yangdok spa resort begins operations
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea began operations of a new spa resort in the country's central region Friday, according to state media, as Pyongyang pushes to attract more foreign tourists in the face of global sanctions crippling its economy.
The construction of the Yangdok spa resort in the North's South Pyongan Province was completed last month, which the North's leader Kim Jong-un described as a demonstration of "steady development and prosperity" achieved by the country despite "the worst adversity."
"Visitors will receive various services that combine both treatment and relaxation ... at the Yangdok Hot Spring Cultural Recreation Center," the North's state radio said the previous day.
(END)
-
