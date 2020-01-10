Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 January 10, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

S&T MOTIV 39,650 DN 1,050
SKTelecom 231,000 DN 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 66,800 UP 200
Celltrion 177,500 UP 500
Huchems 19,150 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 139,000 UP 8,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,700 0
KIH 69,200 UP 200
LOTTE Himart 28,500 DN 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,950 DN 100
GS 48,300 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 138,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAILIVART 12,900 DN 250
LIG Nex1 30,950 DN 850
FILA KOREA 48,450 DN 700
CJ CGV 32,300 DN 200
DOOSAN 66,100 UP 500
Hanwha Chem 19,900 UP 100
OCI 61,800 UP 2,300
HtlShilla 102,500 UP 3,100
DaeduckElec 9,900 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 3,520 DN 75
KSOE 131,000 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 36,700 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 132,500 UP 500
Hanssem 72,700 DN 2,400
KUMHOTIRE 4,035 DN 30
SPC SAMLIP 81,700 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 196,000 UP 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,750 DN 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,300 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 41,350 DN 850
HITEJINRO 27,200 DN 650
Yuhan 232,000 UP 1,500
SLCORP 17,100 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 143,500 0
Youngone Corp 33,850 UP 50
GKL 21,250 UP 450
DAEKYO 5,960 0
KBFinancialGroup 46,800 UP 300
(MORE)

