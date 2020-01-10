KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
L&L 13,650 DN 350
BoryungPharm 15,300 0
LG HAUSYS 53,700 DN 500
Hansae 16,750 DN 150
AMOREPACIFIC 220,500 UP 8,500
LF 16,550 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,175 UP 20
FOOSUNG 8,700 UP 320
JW HOLDINGS 5,910 DN 40
SK Innovation 138,000 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 229,500 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,750 DN 400
Nongshim 224,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 35,450 DN 250
Hyosung 74,400 UP 100
LOTTE 35,250 DN 550
AK Holdings 34,800 DN 250
Binggrae 55,600 DN 900
GCH Corp 20,700 DN 50
LotteChilsung 130,500 DN 2,000
HyundaiMtr 113,500 UP 2,000
AmoreG 86,400 UP 2,200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,850 DN 150
POSCO 237,500 UP 3,500
DB INSURANCE 47,400 DN 500
LS 43,900 UP 200
SamsungElec 59,500 UP 900
NHIS 11,950 UP 50
IlyangPharm 21,250 DN 100
SK Discovery 27,800 UP 1,200
GC Corp 126,000 UP 1,500
GS E&C 28,700 UP 600
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,650 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 249,000 UP 16,500
KPIC 106,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,400 UP 40
SKC 51,200 DN 600
GS Retail 38,950 UP 300
Ottogi 525,000 0
DaelimInd 83,600 0
(MORE)
-
1
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
5
S. Korean air, ocean monitoring satellite heads to French Guiana ahead of launch
-
1
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
2
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
3
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
5
N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid int'l sanctions
-
1
Major talent agencies see exodus of contract artists
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump meets top Seoul official amid N.K. tensions
-
3
N. Korea ranks No.1 in military spending as percentage of GDP
-
4
(LEAD) FM says S. Korea's stance cannot always be aligned with U.S. on Strait of Hormuz dispatch
-
5
(2nd LD) Assembly passes eased data regulation, introduces prosecution reform bill