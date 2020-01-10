L&L 13,650 DN 350

BoryungPharm 15,300 0

LG HAUSYS 53,700 DN 500

Hansae 16,750 DN 150

AMOREPACIFIC 220,500 UP 8,500

LF 16,550 DN 300

HANWHA LIFE 2,175 UP 20

FOOSUNG 8,700 UP 320

JW HOLDINGS 5,910 DN 40

SK Innovation 138,000 UP 500

CJ CheilJedang 229,500 DN 1,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,750 DN 400

Nongshim 224,000 UP 1,000

SGBC 35,450 DN 250

Hyosung 74,400 UP 100

LOTTE 35,250 DN 550

AK Holdings 34,800 DN 250

Binggrae 55,600 DN 900

GCH Corp 20,700 DN 50

LotteChilsung 130,500 DN 2,000

HyundaiMtr 113,500 UP 2,000

AmoreG 86,400 UP 2,200

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,850 DN 150

POSCO 237,500 UP 3,500

DB INSURANCE 47,400 DN 500

LS 43,900 UP 200

SamsungElec 59,500 UP 900

NHIS 11,950 UP 50

IlyangPharm 21,250 DN 100

SK Discovery 27,800 UP 1,200

GC Corp 126,000 UP 1,500

GS E&C 28,700 UP 600

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,650 UP 350

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 249,000 UP 16,500

KPIC 106,500 DN 500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,400 UP 40

SKC 51,200 DN 600

GS Retail 38,950 UP 300

Ottogi 525,000 0

DaelimInd 83,600 0

(MORE)