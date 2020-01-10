HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13700 UP50

KiaMtr 40,400 DN 350

Donga Socio Holdings 99,100 DN 300

SK hynix 98,900 DN 100

Youngpoong 656,000 DN 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 38,800 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 229,000 DN 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,500 UP 2,700

Kogas 34,900 DN 450

Hanwha 22,650 UP 100

DB HiTek 28,150 DN 900

CJ 90,200 DN 200

JWPHARMA 28,850 UP 450

LGInt 13,750 0

DongkukStlMill 5,500 UP 10

SBC 13,800 DN 50

POONGSAN 22,800 DN 150

Hyundai M&F INS 23,950 DN 150

TONGYANG 1,275 DN 5

Daesang 21,550 DN 350

SKNetworks 5,520 DN 30

ORION Holdings 16,700 DN 150

KISWire 19,500 DN 150

LotteFood 395,000 DN 4,000

NEXENTIRE 8,560 DN 160

CHONGKUNDANG 90,900 UP 800

KCC 233,500 0

SKCHEM 69,000 UP 3,900

HankookShellOil 312,000 DN 5,000

BukwangPharm 13,800 0

ILJIN MATERIALS 45,500 UP 2,650

TaekwangInd 1,017,000 UP 4,000

SsangyongCement 5,070 UP 10

KAL 27,300 DN 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,120 UP 80

LG Corp. 70,100 DN 1,100

SsangyongMtr 1,910 DN 25

NamyangDairy 416,500 DN 3,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 40,500 DN 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 28,800 UP 550

(MORE)