KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13700 UP50
KiaMtr 40,400 DN 350
Donga Socio Holdings 99,100 DN 300
SK hynix 98,900 DN 100
Youngpoong 656,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,800 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 229,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,500 UP 2,700
Kogas 34,900 DN 450
Hanwha 22,650 UP 100
DB HiTek 28,150 DN 900
CJ 90,200 DN 200
JWPHARMA 28,850 UP 450
LGInt 13,750 0
DongkukStlMill 5,500 UP 10
SBC 13,800 DN 50
POONGSAN 22,800 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 23,950 DN 150
TONGYANG 1,275 DN 5
Daesang 21,550 DN 350
SKNetworks 5,520 DN 30
ORION Holdings 16,700 DN 150
KISWire 19,500 DN 150
LotteFood 395,000 DN 4,000
NEXENTIRE 8,560 DN 160
CHONGKUNDANG 90,900 UP 800
KCC 233,500 0
SKCHEM 69,000 UP 3,900
HankookShellOil 312,000 DN 5,000
BukwangPharm 13,800 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 45,500 UP 2,650
TaekwangInd 1,017,000 UP 4,000
SsangyongCement 5,070 UP 10
KAL 27,300 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,120 UP 80
LG Corp. 70,100 DN 1,100
SsangyongMtr 1,910 DN 25
NamyangDairy 416,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 40,500 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,800 UP 550
