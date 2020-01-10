KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Shinsegae 312,500 DN 2,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 51,700 DN 1,300
KorZinc 421,500 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,450 UP 320
SYC 48,650 UP 250
HyundaiMipoDock 47,300 UP 3,300
IS DONGSEO 30,100 DN 200
S-Oil 87,200 DN 200
LG Innotek 148,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 204,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 47,300 DN 450
KumhoPetrochem 73,600 DN 500
Mobis 244,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,200 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 10,450 UP 150
S-1 92,300 DN 600
Hanchem 106,500 UP 500
DWS 27,450 DN 250
UNID 46,050 UP 50
KEPCO 26,700 DN 200
SamsungSecu 37,850 UP 250
HyundaiElev 66,500 UP 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,450 0
Hanon Systems 10,950 UP 150
SK 246,000 DN 1,000
Handsome 30,700 DN 300
WJ COWAY 88,400 DN 2,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 128,500 DN 1,500
IBK 11,100 0
KorElecTerm 40,800 DN 200
NamhaeChem 8,030 UP 120
DONGSUH 16,300 UP 50
BGF 5,350 DN 40
SamsungEng 19,300 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 UP 500
PanOcean 4,345 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 37,950 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 22,450 UP 500
KT 26,050 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL251000 UP5000
(MORE)
-
1
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
5
S. Korean air, ocean monitoring satellite heads to French Guiana ahead of launch
-
1
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
2
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
3
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
5
N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid int'l sanctions
-
1
Major talent agencies see exodus of contract artists
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump meets top Seoul official amid N.K. tensions
-
3
N. Korea ranks No.1 in military spending as percentage of GDP
-
4
(LEAD) FM says S. Korea's stance cannot always be aligned with U.S. on Strait of Hormuz dispatch
-
5
(2nd LD) Assembly passes eased data regulation, introduces prosecution reform bill