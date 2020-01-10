Shinsegae 312,500 DN 2,000

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 51,700 DN 1,300

KorZinc 421,500 DN 6,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,450 UP 320

SYC 48,650 UP 250

HyundaiMipoDock 47,300 UP 3,300

IS DONGSEO 30,100 DN 200

S-Oil 87,200 DN 200

LG Innotek 148,500 UP 3,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 204,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI WIA 47,300 DN 450

KumhoPetrochem 73,600 DN 500

Mobis 244,500 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,200 DN 100

HDC HOLDINGS 10,450 UP 150

S-1 92,300 DN 600

Hanchem 106,500 UP 500

DWS 27,450 DN 250

UNID 46,050 UP 50

KEPCO 26,700 DN 200

SamsungSecu 37,850 UP 250

HyundaiElev 66,500 UP 100

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,450 0

Hanon Systems 10,950 UP 150

SK 246,000 DN 1,000

Handsome 30,700 DN 300

WJ COWAY 88,400 DN 2,400

LOTTE SHOPPING 128,500 DN 1,500

IBK 11,100 0

KorElecTerm 40,800 DN 200

NamhaeChem 8,030 UP 120

DONGSUH 16,300 UP 50

BGF 5,350 DN 40

SamsungEng 19,300 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 UP 500

PanOcean 4,345 UP 25

SAMSUNG CARD 37,950 DN 200

CheilWorldwide 22,450 UP 500

KT 26,050 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL251000 UP5000

(MORE)