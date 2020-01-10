KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LG Uplus 13,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,200 0
KT&G 94,700 UP 2,000
DHICO 5,490 UP 70
LG Display 15,900 UP 150
Kangwonland 29,000 0
NAVER 188,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 165,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 608,000 0
DSME 27,250 UP 300
DSINFRA 5,150 UP 10
DWEC 4,385 UP 5
Donga ST 108,500 0
DongwonF&B 225,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO KPS 37,500 DN 100
LGH&H 1,343,000 UP 19,000
LGCHEM 325,000 UP 18,500
KEPCO E&C 19,150 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,300 DN 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,000 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,600 UP 200
KOLON IND 46,800 UP 1,150
HanmiPharm 292,500 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 7,090 DN 90
emart 119,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY301 50 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 48,800 UP 650
CUCKOO 105,500 DN 500
COSMAX 82,600 UP 2,400
MANDO 32,750 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 436,500 UP 16,500
INNOCEAN 67,000 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 33,000 DN 350
Netmarble 89,700 UP 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S323000 DN2000
ORION 105,500 DN 500
BGF Retail 163,000 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 23,700 UP 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,000 0
WooriFinancialGroup 10,500 DN 150
