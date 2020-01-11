Seoul shares to trade higher on eased Mideast tension
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are expected to trade higher next week on eased concerns over a conflict between the United States and Iran, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,206.39 points on Friday, up 1.37 percent from a week earlier.
Earlier this week, Seoul shares lost ground sharply after Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone strike, which led to a hike in global oil prices.
Although South Korean shares rebounded quickly as investors sought bargains, they again entered negative terrain after Washington warned that any attack by Iran would be met with additional strikes against multiple targets.
Investor sentiment eventually recovered on Thursday and Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would opt for punishing economic sanctions against Iran instead of further military attacks.
On Friday, the market finished above the psychologically significant 2,200 threshold for the first time this year.
Foreigners purchased a net 1 trillion won (US$861 million) worth of local stocks this week as they extended their buying streak to six consecutive sessions. Institutions offloaded a net 1.25 trillion won, while retail investors bought a net 215 billion won.
Next week, analysts said investors are expected to remain optimistic over the eased geopolitical tensions in the world's largest crude-producing region.
The upcoming trade deal between the United States and China, set to be signed next week, is also a positive factor, they added.
"The uncertainties in the relationship between North Korea and the U.S., however, may still limit growth," said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities Co. "The phase-one agreement between the U.S. and China could also be seen as a ceasefire, rather than the end of the war."
This week, technology and chemical firms were among the major winners, while financial companies and mobile carriers lost ground.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
3
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
5
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
1
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
2
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
3
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
5
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump meets top Seoul official amid N.K. tensions
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
4
S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
U.S.-N. Korea talks unlikely to resume this year: expert