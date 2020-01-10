S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 10, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 January 10, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.330 1.326 +0.4
3-year TB 1.425 1.416 +0.9
10-year TB 1.706 1.687 +1.9
2-year MSB 1.413 1.396 +1.7
3-year CB (AA-) 1.991 1.983 +0.8
91-day CD None None None
(END)
