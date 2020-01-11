(CES 2020) Tech show wraps up 4-day journey highlighting AI, mobility solutions
By Joo Kyung-don
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The world's biggest tech expo wrapped up its four-day journey here Friday after global players introduced their latest achievements, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and mobility solutions.
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, featured some 4,500 exhibiting firms with more than 170,000 people visiting their booths to see the latest consumer technologies and products.
This year, South Korea was represented by a record 390 exhibitors, with a large number of startups making their way to the annual tech show.
Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. again anchored South Korea's tech prowess at the show, with both emphasizing AI and "connected experience."
Samsung, which prepared the largest booth among exhibitors, unveiled its tennis-ball like robot, Ballie, at the company's pre-show keynote. Through this rolling bot, which the company likes to call an "intelligent companion," Samsung stressed the need for personalized technology and vowed to develop advanced AI and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions so that smart devices can better interact with one another.
Samsung also introduced its latest home appliances, such as shoe refresher and 8K QLED TVs.
LG showed off its OLED display technology at CES 2020, with a new version of its rollable TV and a massive OLED exhibition, the Wave, comprised of some 200 flexible OLED screens.
The company also emphasized AI this year, setting up "ThinQ Zone" at its booth, where visitors can experience LG's latest AI-powered products such as a virtual fitting room and cooking robot.
While the two South Korean tech giants largely focused on AI, other home grown conglomerates took the CES 2020 stage with mobility solutions.
Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's top automaker, displayed an air taxi concept at its booth and announced that it will develop urban air travel service in collaboration with Uber. Its auto parts affiliate, Hyundai Mobis Co., introduced an advanced self-driving automation technology and a hydrogen fuel cell electric system.
SK Group, South Korea's No. 3 conglomerate, also presented mobility solutions after its four affiliates formed a joint booth. Its telecommunications arm SK Telecom Co. showcased 5G-powered mobility and media service, while SK Innovation introduced its achievements in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and advanced materials.
In its first CES appearance, power-equipment centered Doosan Group introduced a smart construction process management solution and a hydrogen fuel cell-powered drone.
A number of South Korean government officials and business leaders were at CES 2020.
Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yun-mo, the first South Korean minister to visit the CES since 2004, checked the booths of major South Korean firms including Samsung and LG. Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was one of the panels for a CES session on smart city development.
Major business leaders in attendance included Park Yong-maan, chief of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).
Among major global players, Google and Amazon were busy promoting their AI tools at CES 2020, showing that AI's power can be extended from smart home to automobiles.
Japanese electronics giant Sony delivered a big surprise at CES 2020 by introducing the Vision-S EV concept. U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines made an impressive CES debut by introducing exoskeletons for freight loaders and airport display tailored to individual passengers.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
