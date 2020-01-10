(LEAD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks on Hormuz issue, other details)
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his birthday, South Korea's top presidential security adviser said Friday after returning from his trip to Washington, D.C.
Chung Eui-yong, head of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, had a brief meeting with Trump at the White House during the three-day visit.
Trump had some congratulatory words for Kim on the occasion of his Jan. 8 birthday and asked President Moon Jae-in to deliver the message, according to the Cheong Wa Dae official.
"As far as I know, the message was conveyed to North Korea yesterday in an appropriate manner," Chung told reporters at Incheon International Airport.
Chung said he had carried Moon's message of respect and gratitude for Trump's leadership in connection with efforts to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue.
Trump gave Moon his regards as well.
Asked whether the sensitive issue of South Korea's possible role in the Strait of Hormuz was discussed in his meeting with Trump, Chung said there was "no direct mention" of it.
"There was a detailed briefing from the U.S. side on the current Middle East situations," he said.
He reiterated the government's resolve to protect South Korean people and companies in the region and contribute to the international community's efforts for the freedom of navigation in the strait.
"(We) are still reviewing how to do so," he added.
In the U.S. capital, he also had talks with Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in the wake of a bilateral meeting with National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and a trilateral session involving his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Kitamura.
Chung described the discussions as "very useful," saying he had "very close consultations" on the establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.
He was guarded about whether he had talked with U.S. officials about Moon's overtures toward Pyongyang in his New Year's address earlier this week.
"I think there will be a chance later to explain" that to the media, he said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
5
S. Korean air, ocean monitoring satellite heads to French Guiana ahead of launch
-
1
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
2
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
3
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
5
N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid int'l sanctions
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump meets top Seoul official amid N.K. tensions
-
2
Major talent agencies see exodus of contract artists
-
3
N. Korea ranks No.1 in military spending as percentage of GDP
-
4
(2nd LD) Assembly passes eased data regulation, introduces prosecution reform bill
-
5
(LEAD) FM says S. Korea's stance cannot always be aligned with U.S. on Strait of Hormuz dispatch