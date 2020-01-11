Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:17 January 11, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-2 Cloudy 20
Incheon 03/-1 Cloudy 20
Suwon 04/-3 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 05/-2 Sunny 20
Daejeon 06/-2 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 04/-5 Sunny 20
Gangneung 09/01 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 07/-1 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 08/00 Sunny 20
Jeju 09/06 Cloudy 30
Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 20
Busan 11/03 Sunny 20
(END)
