Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:17 January 11, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-2 Cloudy 20

Incheon 03/-1 Cloudy 20

Suwon 04/-3 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 05/-2 Sunny 20

Daejeon 06/-2 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 04/-5 Sunny 20

Gangneung 09/01 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 07/-1 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 08/00 Sunny 20

Jeju 09/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 20

Busan 11/03 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!