Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution raids Cheong Wa Dae, Choo Mi-ae orders it to get approval before forming special probe teams (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon says raid into Cheong Wa Dae proceeded in line with 'principles,' Choo orders prosecution to get 'approval for special probe teams' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Choo Mi-ae puts shackles on Yoon Seok-youl, says 'special probe teams impossible without approval' (Donga llbo)
-- Choo Mi-ae demands prosecution get approval for forming probe teams nonexistent in its organizational setup (Segye Times)
-- Moon gov't puts fourfold blockade network against probes into it (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors return empty-handed 8 hours and 20 minutes after coming to Cheong Wa Dae for raid (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't, ruling party strongly criticize 'insubordination by Yoon Seok-youl' (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon attempts to raid Cheong Wa Dae, Choo steps up pressure by warning of 'disciplinary action card' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Justice Minister Choo instructs staff to find legal grounds for disciplinary action apparently targeting Yoon Seok-youl (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Foreigners say, 'In Korea's stock market, there's nothing to buy except for semiconductors' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon attacked for resistance to major reshuffle (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hormuz mission tests Korea-US alliance (Korea Times)
(END)
