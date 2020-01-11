Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 09:33 January 11, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution raids Cheong Wa Dae, Choo Mi-ae orders it to get approval before forming special probe teams (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon says raid into Cheong Wa Dae proceeded in line with 'principles,' Choo orders prosecution to get 'approval for special probe teams' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Choo Mi-ae puts shackles on Yoon Seok-youl, says 'special probe teams impossible without approval' (Donga llbo)
-- Choo Mi-ae demands prosecution get approval for forming probe teams nonexistent in its organizational setup (Segye Times)
-- Moon gov't puts fourfold blockade network against probes into it (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors return empty-handed 8 hours and 20 minutes after coming to Cheong Wa Dae for raid (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't, ruling party strongly criticize 'insubordination by Yoon Seok-youl' (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon attempts to raid Cheong Wa Dae, Choo steps up pressure by warning of 'disciplinary action card' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Justice Minister Choo instructs staff to find legal grounds for disciplinary action apparently targeting Yoon Seok-youl (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Foreigners say, 'In Korea's stock market, there's nothing to buy except for semiconductors' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon attacked for resistance to major reshuffle (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hormuz mission tests Korea-US alliance (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!