(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 11)

In that the investigations had been led by those who are close to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, the measure was widely believed as a "dismissal notice" to Yoon. However, the prosecution searched the office of Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development inside the government complex in central Seoul, Thursday, and then the office of a presidential secretary working with the committee the next day. The searches were apparently part of an investigation into allegations that Cheong Wa Dae intervened in the 2018 mayoral election in Ulsan to help President Moon's close friend Song Cheol-ho win. The prosecution suspects the presidential office was behind a plot to raise corruption allegations against Song's rival candidate ahead of the election, and to help Song form his campaign pledges.