U.N. sanctions panel approves humanitarian aid activities for two agencies
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Security Council committee on sanctions against North Korea has approved the applications by two aid agencies for humanitarian activities in the communist state, its website showed Saturday, the first such approval this year.
On Tuesday, the committee gave the green light to the Doctors Without Borders and Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit that have applied to bring items into the North that are required for emergency medical support and repairs to a drinking water supply system, respectively.
Under the sanctions exemptions that will remain valid for six months, the Doctors Without Borders can bring 65 items, including medical microscopes, ambulances and tuberculosis diagnosis kits, to the North.
Detailed items the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit are allowed to bring were not made public.
