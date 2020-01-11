U.S. unit seen stepping up preparations for rotational deployment to Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. Army unit appears to be quickening preparations for its upcoming rotational deployment to South Korea, with its recent social media post saying its heavy equipment is "on its way to the port."
The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Infantry Division in Fort Riley, Kansas, is expected to arrive in Korea in the coming months for a nine-month rotational mission. It will replace the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division.
"Rail head operations are just one part of deploying the brigade to Korea," the unit wrote on Facebook.
"Dagger Brigade's equipment is on its way to the port. Next step, load it onto ships," it added, referring to the unit's nickname.
In an earlier post, the unit said that routine rotations to Korea "add to the defense of the Asia-Pacific region and strengthen relationships with our allies and partners."
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
