Nuke talks only possible when U.S. 'fully' accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Former North Korean chief nuclear envoy Kim Kye-gwan said Saturday that dialogue with the United States can resume only when it fully accepts Pyongyang's demands.
In a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim, currently foreign ministry adviser, also stressed the North would not engage in negotiations on partial sanctions relief for dismantling the entirety of its core nuclear facility.
In addition, Kim noted that the North received U.S. President Donald Trump's letter congratulating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his recent birthday. But he said it would be "foolish" to anticipate the North returning to dialogue based on the leader's friendly relations.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
3
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
5
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
1
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
2
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
3
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
5
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
1
U.S. Senate unanimously adopts resolution on importance of alliance with S. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
4
In June summit, Kim told Trump he won't make unilateral concession: N.K. TV
-
5
U.S. downplays link between N.K. provocation and Iran