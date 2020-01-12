Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 January 12, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-4 Cloudy 10

Incheon 01/-3 Cloudy 0

Suwon 02/-4 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 04/-2 Sunny 20

Daejeon 05/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 03/-4 Sunny 20

Gangneung 08/01 Sunny 20

Jeonju 05/00 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 06/01 Sunny 20

Jeju 09/06 Cloudy 20

Daegu 06/-1 Sunny 20

Busan 08/02 Sunny 0

