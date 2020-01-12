Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 January 12, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-4 Cloudy 10
Incheon 01/-3 Cloudy 0
Suwon 02/-4 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 04/-2 Sunny 20
Daejeon 05/-2 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 03/-4 Sunny 20
Gangneung 08/01 Sunny 20
Jeonju 05/00 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 06/01 Sunny 20
Jeju 09/06 Cloudy 20
Daegu 06/-1 Sunny 20
Busan 08/02 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
3
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
5
S. Korean air, ocean monitoring satellite heads to French Guiana ahead of launch
Most Saved
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
1
U.S. Senate unanimously adopts resolution on importance of alliance with S. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
3
(URGENT) N.K. official says dialogue possible when 'U.S. fully accepts our demands'
-
4
Korea to open 30 new Korean-language institutes overseas this year
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history