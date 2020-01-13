Foreigners snap 4-month selling streak of Seoul stocks in Dec.
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors became net buyers of South Korean stocks for the first time in five months in December, while continuing to reduce their exposure to local bonds, data showed Monday.
Foreigners net purchased 810 billion won (US$697 million) worth of local stocks in the month, ending their four-month selling streak that began in August, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Their buying streak has continued into the new year so far with foreign investors scooping up a net 1.18 trillion won worth of local shares in the six consecutive sessions since Jan. 3.
As of end-December, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 593.2 trillion won, accounting for 33.3 percent of the country's market capitalization.
By country, investors from the U.S. held 251.7 trillion won worth of local stocks, accounting for 42.4 percent of the total held by foreigners, followed by those from Britain with 8.1 percent and Luxemburg with 6.5 percent.
In December, however, American investors net sold 2.9 trillion won, while British investors net purchased 1.2 trillion won, according to the FSS.
Foreigners also purchased more bonds than they sold in December, but their overall investment in local bonds dropped by 2.5 trillion won, with 6.5 trillion won worth of their bond holdings coming to maturity in December.
Their overall bond holdings dipped for the third consecutive month in December. They were valued at 123.7 trillion won, or 6.8 percent of the total as of end-December.
