S. Korea qualifies for women's volleyball at Tokyo 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Next stop: Tokyo.
South Korea qualified for the women's volleyball tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-20) victory over Thailand to take the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament.
Captain Kim Yeon-koung returned from one-game absence to put on a dominant show with 22 points at Korat Chatchai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, helping South Korea to reach its third straight Olympics in women's volleyball.
Only the winner of this qualifying tournament earned the ticket to Japan.
Kim, South Korea's best attacker, sat out Saturday's semifinals match against Chinese Taipei with an abdominal injury. Despite playing at less than 100 percent, the wing spiker brought her "A" game to the court.
South Korea rallied from an early 4-1 deficit to take a 7-4 lead in the first set, with Kim leading the charge on offense. Thailand eventually made it an 8-8 tie, and neither side led by more than one point until South Korea went up 17-15, Lee Jae-yeong's spike and an attacking error by Thailand.
Then with a 22-20 South Korean lead, Kim Yeon-koung had back-to-back blocks to get her team to the set point, and Park Jeong-ah finished off the opening frame with a spike.
South Korea jumped out to a 16-10 lead in the second set, before allowing Thailand to cut it to 19-17. Kim came to the rescue once again with some timely kills, as South Korea close out the set 25-20.
Thailand, who'd beaten South Korea in four of their past five meetings, took 14-11 lead in the third set. Then Lee Jae-yeong went to work, scoring four straight points with a combination of kills and block outs to put South Korea up 15-14.
After a bit of a seesaw match, spikes by Park and Lee gave South Korea some breathing room at 22-18.
Fittingly enough, Kim Yeon-koung got the match point when her spike was blocked out after an extended rally. It gave Kim her match-high 22nd point.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
3
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
5
Korea's FX reserves hit record high in Dec.
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
1
U.S. Senate unanimously adopts resolution on importance of alliance with S. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
3
Korea to open 30 new Korean-language institutes overseas this year
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. Army chiefs to meet in Washington this week
-
5
Cheong Wa Dae silent on N. Korea's ridicule of S. Korea's 'mediator' role