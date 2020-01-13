Korean-language dailies

-- Ex-N. Korea chief nuclear envoy says dialogue with U.S. can resume only when it fully accepts Pyongyang's demands (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecutors at conflict over reforming state prosecution (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Unmanned, armed drones emerge as next-generation weapon (Segye Times)

-- Global IT giants emerge as target of diplomacy in era of AI (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 10 pct of high-income earners pay 80 pct of country's income taxes (Korea Economic Daily)

