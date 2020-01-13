(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 13)

In 2013 when Yoon was excluded from a prosecution team investigating suspicions of the intelligence agency rigging online comments, Choo, then an opposition party lawmaker, rebuked Prime Minister Chung Hong-won in the National Assembly. "Can the prosecution produce convincing investigation results now that the government has reassigned the prosecutor who did his job properly? You are pulling out all the stops to win favor with the president (Park Geun-hye)." Choo is now doing what she said to the prime minister.