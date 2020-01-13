Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Jan. 13
All Headlines 09:15 January 13, 2020
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- National Assembly to vote on revision to Criminal Procedure Act
-- Academy Award nominations to be announced
-- Gov't reaction to N.K.'s statement on inter-Korean ties, nuclear talks
Economy & Finance
-- Exports data for first 10 days of Jan.
-- S. Korea's efforts to nurture hydrogen economy
