N.K. paper emphasizes self-reliant manufacturing against murderous sanctions
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Monday for growing manufacturing and other major industries in a "self-reliant" manner to better fight "murderous" sanctions against the communist state.
North Korea's media outlets have called for "self-reliance" in various areas since leader Kim Jong-un demanded in his New Year's Day message the construction of an economy independent of outside help to brace for a protracted fight against sanctions by the United States.
"The murderous sanctions and pressure by hostile forces to weaken our power have focused on major manufacturing sectors," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the country's ruling party, said in an editorial.
"The energy, raw materials and facilities desperately needed to improve economic development and the livelihoods of people are all tied to the major manufacturing areas," the paper added. "The issue of stimulating production in those areas is a serious political matter that will determine whether the socialism of our style will prevail or not."
The paper emphasized the importance of "self-reliance" and "localization," and called for efforts to produce "better products" with "less effort, materials and money."
Global sanctions led by the U.S. have apparently crippled its economy by restricting imports of key raw materials and equipment necessary to develop its manufacturing industries.
In his New Year's Day message, leader Kim said that he has no expectation of the U.S. lifting sanctions anytime soon and asked stepped-up efforts to build a self-reliant economy.
He, in particular, said there are "evil practices" and "stagnation" in such industries as metal, chemical, power, coal, machine, railway and transportation, urging more efforts to bring about a drastic increase in production in those areas.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
3
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
5
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
1
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. Army chiefs to meet in Washington this week
-
3
Population growth slowest in 2019, aged citizens hit new record high
-
4
Korea to open 30 new Korean-language institutes overseas this year
-
5
Court to begin review of ex-president's graft scandal