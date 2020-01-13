Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

January 13, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-5 Sunny 10

Incheon 00/-4 Cloudy 20

Suwon 01/-5 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 02/-3 Sunny 20

Daejeon 04/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 01/-7 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 04/-1 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 05/00 Cloudy 30

Jeju 08/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 05/-2 Cloudy 20

Busan 07/00 Cloudy 20



