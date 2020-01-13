Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:09 January 13, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-5 Sunny 10
Incheon 00/-4 Cloudy 20
Suwon 01/-5 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 02/-3 Sunny 20
Daejeon 04/-2 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 01/-7 Sunny 0
Gangneung 06/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 04/-1 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 05/00 Cloudy 30
Jeju 08/06 Cloudy 30
Daegu 05/-2 Cloudy 20
Busan 07/00 Cloudy 20
(END)
