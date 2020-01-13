Korea's exports up 5.3 pct in first 10 days of January
All Headlines 09:13 January 13, 2020
SEJONG, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 5.3 percent in the first 10 days of January, mainly due to rising shipments of semiconductors, customs data showed Monday.
The country's exports stood at US$13.3 billion in the January 1-10 period, compared with $12.7 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
