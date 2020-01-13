New K League 1 football season to kick off Feb. 29
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The 2020 K League 1 professional football season will start Feb. 29.
The league office announced Monday that the three-time defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will host the reigning FA Cup winners Suwon Samsung Bluewings to kick off the new season on the last day of February. The match at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul, will begin at 2 p.m.
Ulsan Hyundai FC, the runners-up last year, will face FC Seoul at home in Ulsan, 400 kilometers southeast of the capital, at 4 p.m. on the same day. At the same time, Daegu FC will host Gangwon FC at Forest Arena in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The slate on March 1 includes Gwangju FC, promoted from the second-tier K League 2, hosting Seongnam FC for their first K League 1 contest since 2017.
The 12 clubs will each play one home match Friday as part of the "Friday Night Football" series, starting with the May 1 showdown between Gangwon FC and Pohang Steelers.
