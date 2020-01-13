Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-Supreme Court judge found not guilty in judiciary power abuse case

All Headlines 11:07 January 13, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- A former top court judge indicted for his suspected role in a judiciary power abuse scandal during the conservative Park Geun-hye administration was found not guilty on Monday.

The Seoul Central District Court found former Supreme Court senior judge Yoo Hae-yong not guilty of colluding in the power abuse scandal to help report the proceedings of a certain case to the presidential office.

The ruling is the first to be handed down in relation to the judiciary power abuse scandal that saw a Supreme Court chief justice indicted and detained for the first time in South Korea's judicial history.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae was indicted and detained on 47 counts relating to his alleged abuse of leadership, including interfering in trials and compiling a so-called blacklist of some judges. He was later released on bail.

Yoo, who now works as an attorney, is accused of ordering a court researcher to compile a document detailing the progress of a case involving a doctor couple who was associated with the former president's wider power abuse scandal.

Prosecutors suspect the report was leaked to Cheong Wa Dae through another senior court official.

Former Supreme Court senior judge Yoo Hae-yong attends a trial at the Seoul Central District Court on Jan. 13, 2020. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!