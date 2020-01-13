N. Korea, prosecution reform among key topics in Moon's news conference

Moon's office has been at odds with the prosecution, which is widening its probe into suspicions that some of his aides might have meddled in the 2018 mayoral election in the southern city of Ulsan. Song Cheol-ho, a longtime friend of Moon, ran in the election and won it. Cheong Wa Dae is also accused of abusing its power to drop a 2017 internal inspection of Yoo Jae-soo, then-director general of the Financial Services Commission, over allegations of graft. Yoo, known to have personal ties to Moon, became a vice mayor of Busan, a southern port city, in 2018 and was arrested later on bribery charges.