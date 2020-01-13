Lawmaker picked for presidential panel on aging society
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- A ruling party lawmaker has been appointed as vice head of the presidential advisory group on polices related to falling birth rates and the aging society, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
President Moon Jae-in installed Rep. Seo Hyung-soo of the Democratic Party in the post at the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy.
Shortly after taking office, Moon launched the committee to explore mid- to long-term polices to address the social problems. The president serves as the body's leader.
Seo used to be president of The Hankyoreh, a Seoul-based daily, before being elected as lawmaker in 2016.
Moon also named Kim Ki-pyo, formerly vice chief of the Ministry of Government Legislation, as vice head of the Korean Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission, a vice ministerial position.
