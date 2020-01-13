Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:41 January 13, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Daesang 21,650 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,430 DN 90
JWPHARMA 29,000 UP 150
LGInt 13,900 UP 150
TONGYANG 1,280 UP 5
DongkukStlMill 5,520 UP 20
SBC 14,050 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 24,050 UP 100
CJ 91,200 UP 1,000
Hanwha 22,900 UP 250
DB HiTek 28,800 UP 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,250 UP 1,650
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,300 UP 2,650
KOLMAR KOREA 53,000 UP 4,200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,000 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 41,750 UP 400
HITEJINRO 27,400 UP 200
Yuhan 233,500 UP 1,500
SLCORP 17,400 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 145,500 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 67,600 UP 1,500
DaelimInd 84,100 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 224,500 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,850 UP 350
Kogas 35,450 UP 550
Donga Socio Holdings 99,300 UP 200
SK hynix 100,500 UP 1,600
Youngpoong 658,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,600 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 259,000 UP 10,000
KPIC 108,000 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,450 UP 50
SKC 52,300 UP 1,100
AK Holdings 35,150 UP 350
LOTTE 36,650 UP 1,400
POSCO 238,500 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 83,500 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG SDS 197,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,400 UP 650
KUMHOTIRE 4,040 UP 5
(MORE)

