KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:41 January 13, 2020

DB INSURANCE 48,000 UP 600
SamsungElec 60,000 UP 500
NHIS 12,050 UP 100
SK Discovery 27,050 DN 750
LS 44,400 UP 500
GC Corp 127,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 29,200 UP 500
Nongshim 225,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 35,850 UP 400
Hyosung 74,200 DN 200
Binggrae 56,000 UP 400
GCH Corp 20,600 DN 100
LotteChilsung 132,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 115,000 UP 1,500
AmoreG 90,000 UP 3,600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,950 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13750 UP50
KiaMtr 40,450 UP 50
TaekwangInd 1,018,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 5,110 UP 40
KAL 27,300 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,080 DN 40
LG Corp. 71,800 UP 1,700
SsangyongMtr 1,925 UP 15
BoryungPharm 15,000 DN 300
L&L 14,050 UP 400
NamyangDairy 419,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 41,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,350 UP 550
Shinsegae 324,000 UP 11,500
ORION Holdings 17,000 UP 300
KISWire 19,400 DN 100
LotteFood 394,000 DN 1,000
NEXENTIRE 8,540 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 92,700 UP 1,800
KCC 233,500 0
HankookShellOil 310,000 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 14,250 UP 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,750 UP 1,250
GS Retail 39,550 UP 600
(MORE)

