KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DB INSURANCE 48,000 UP 600
SamsungElec 60,000 UP 500
NHIS 12,050 UP 100
SK Discovery 27,050 DN 750
LS 44,400 UP 500
GC Corp 127,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 29,200 UP 500
Nongshim 225,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 35,850 UP 400
Hyosung 74,200 DN 200
Binggrae 56,000 UP 400
GCH Corp 20,600 DN 100
LotteChilsung 132,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 115,000 UP 1,500
AmoreG 90,000 UP 3,600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,950 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13750 UP50
KiaMtr 40,450 UP 50
TaekwangInd 1,018,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 5,110 UP 40
KAL 27,300 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,080 DN 40
LG Corp. 71,800 UP 1,700
SsangyongMtr 1,925 UP 15
BoryungPharm 15,000 DN 300
L&L 14,050 UP 400
NamyangDairy 419,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 41,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,350 UP 550
Shinsegae 324,000 UP 11,500
ORION Holdings 17,000 UP 300
KISWire 19,400 DN 100
LotteFood 394,000 DN 1,000
NEXENTIRE 8,540 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 92,700 UP 1,800
KCC 233,500 0
HankookShellOil 310,000 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 14,250 UP 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,750 UP 1,250
GS Retail 39,550 UP 600
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
3
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
5
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
1
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
2
Population growth slowest in 2019, aged citizens hit new record high
-
3
U.S. reaches out to N.K. 'through various channels': Trump's national security adviser
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. Army chiefs to meet in Washington this week
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. make some progress in defense cost talks: Seoul's negotiator