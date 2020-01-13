KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 534,000 UP 9,000
IlyangPharm 21,250 0
DaeduckElec 9,850 DN 50
MERITZ SECU 3,505 DN 15
HtlShilla 106,500 UP 4,000
Hanmi Science 37,200 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 134,500 UP 2,000
Hanssem 75,400 UP 2,700
KSOE 131,500 UP 500
Hanwha Chem 19,800 DN 100
OCI 62,800 UP 1,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 52,600 UP 900
KorZinc 422,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,470 UP 20
SYC 47,950 DN 700
HyundaiMipoDock 48,150 UP 850
IS DONGSEO 30,250 UP 150
S-Oil 85,700 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 154,000 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 209,500 UP 5,500
HYUNDAI WIA 47,450 UP 150
KumhoPetrochem 76,100 UP 2,500
Mobis 242,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,350 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,300 DN 150
S-1 93,400 UP 1,100
Hanchem 104,500 DN 2,000
DWS 27,200 DN 250
UNID 45,750 DN 300
KEPCO 26,800 UP 100
SamsungSecu 37,650 DN 200
SKTelecom 234,500 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 39,300 DN 350
HyundaiElev 70,100 UP 3,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,650 UP 1,200
Hanon Systems 11,050 UP 100
SK 246,500 UP 500
DAEKYO 5,940 DN 20
GKL 21,750 UP 500
Handsome 30,750 UP 50
